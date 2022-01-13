Here’s what making people leave New Jersey (Opinion)

After reading an article by Bill Spadea about how many people are leaving New Jersey, I decided to take the other side on my show and social media and ask what makes people move to New Jersey, and if you're here, what makes you stay?

While I was expecting to hear things like food, great places to go, what I got was many people looking for other places to go.

While we did get a lot of positive responses, many expressed their disappointment over how the state is run. They spent their whole lives here and would love to grow old and retire here. New Jersey is just not set up for that and they're going to have to find a cheaper place to live.

What also sucks about this is that their final memory of New Jersey will be paying an exit tax to leave. Here are some of my responses.

Adobe Spark Photo loading...

Donna Blake Hacking

Wanted out of NE Philly and this was close and nice at the time. Now it’s overcrowded and overtaxed and going downhill. I want out so bad It’s changed a lot in 30 years

loading...

Johny Dey

Born here and trying to earn enough to get out, so much worse since Murphy's been in office

Adobe Spark Photo loading...

Tina Marie

I stay for the memories, basically. But that's no reason to stay. What NJ became over the years, my ancestors who worked their nails to the bone to build up and maintain, it's not the same. I don't recognize it, anymore.

ThinkStock Photo loading...

Garth H. Raymond

What makes me stay are my elderly relatives who I love dearly. Once they are gone, I will be as well

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only.

