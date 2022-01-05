Top 10 states where people are moving out — Guess who’s #1?

Congratulations New Jersey! Another #1 position for the Garden State! This time New Jersey tops the list of states where people are simply gettin' out. What's interesting is that the reasons seem to be more about lockdown policies, crime, and family issues instead of taxes.

Droves of residents fled Democrat-run states with surging crime and COVID-19 restrictions last year — with New York, New Jersey and Connecticut among the five that suffered the steepest losses, a sobering new survey shows. New Jersey led the nation with 70 percent of the people involved in moves fleeing the Garden State, compared to just 30 percent who migrated in, according to United Van Lines’ 45th Annual National Movers Study. - Carl Campanile via nypost.com

The top outbound states for 2021 were:

1. New Jersey

(Matt Donders via Unsplash)

Illinois

fotoguy22

New York

IPGGutenbergUKLtd

Connecticut

Getty Images

California

lucky-photographer

Michigan

doug4537

Massachusetts

Mohit Singh via Unsplash

Louisiana

Ben Nissen

Ohio

Josh Hild via Unsplash

Nebraska

John Dame via Unsplash

The top inbound states of 2021 were:

Vermont

dilutett72

South Dakota

Oleksii Liskonih

South Carolina

Clint Patterson via Unsplash

West Virginia

Jonathan Wheeler via Unsplash

Florida

Sean Pavone

Alabama

Zach Farmer via Unsplash

Tennessee

Mana via Unsplash

Oregon

joshuaraineyphotography

Idaho

Bryce Boehler via Unsplash

Rhode Island

Michael Denning via Unsplash

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Check out the most expensive home for sale in Somerset County