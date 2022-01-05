Top 10 states where people are moving out — Guess who’s #1?
Congratulations New Jersey! Another #1 position for the Garden State! This time New Jersey tops the list of states where people are simply gettin' out. What's interesting is that the reasons seem to be more about lockdown policies, crime, and family issues instead of taxes.
Droves of residents fled Democrat-run states with surging crime and COVID-19 restrictions last year — with New York, New Jersey and Connecticut among the five that suffered the steepest losses, a sobering new survey shows.
New Jersey led the nation with 70 percent of the people involved in moves fleeing the Garden State, compared to just 30 percent who migrated in, according to United Van Lines’ 45th Annual National Movers Study. - Carl Campanile via nypost.com
The top outbound states for 2021 were:
1. New Jersey
Illinois
New York
Connecticut
California
Michigan
Massachusetts
Louisiana
Ohio
Nebraska
The top inbound states of 2021 were:
Vermont
South Dakota
South Carolina
West Virginia
Florida
Alabama
Tennessee
Oregon
Idaho
Rhode Island
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.