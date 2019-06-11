New Jersey in top ten of where rich millennials are moving to

Everyday you hear more and more stories of people trying to get out of New Jersey. Well guess who's coming in to bail us out? New Jersey has come in at number ten on the list of places that rich millennials are moving to according to smartasset.com. Why New Jersey? I'm guessing no one told them about the millionaire's tax Governor Murphy is pushing.

Here's what smartasset.com said about New Jersey's place on the list:

"New Jersey, the only Northeastern state in our top 10, rounds out the list. Though its net inflow is less than 10% of California’s, the Garden State still saw a net inflow of 346 wealthy millennials from 2015 to 2016. While 6,197 rich people under 35 moved out of the state, 6,543 made New Jersey their new home."

Preceding New Jersey on the top ten are:

1.California

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Colorado

5. Florida

6. Oregon

7.North Carolina

8. South Carolina

9. Tennessee

10. New Jersey

