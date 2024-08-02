❗ Moving scams continue to plague New Jersey residents

❗ NJ ranks 2nd in the nation for the frequency of moving scams

❗ How to protect yourself when you hire a mover

Moving is stressful enough, imagine finding many of your belongings damaged or stolen or being forced to pay far more than you were told the move was going to cost.

A new national survey from HireAHelper.com finds moving scams continue to plague New Jersey residents at an alarming rate.

New Jersey now ranks second in the nation for moving scams behind only Florida.

Data compiled by the website shows that for every 442 moves in New Jersey, there’s 1 reported moving scam.

These scams are costly

Nationwide, moving scams are expected to cost consumers $32.2 million in 2024.

That’s an increase of 5% over 2023.

On an individual basis, the cost of these scams has increased 23% this year.

Victims are forced to pay, on average, $431 per scam. It is often much more than that.

The most common moving scams

The most frequent complaint is around what customers thought they were going to have to pay or when movers refused to honor a pre-agreed binding estimate, often demanding more than 10% over what was agreed.

Other complaints centered on the form of payment.

However, it’s not all bad news according to Jaclyn Lambert who handles consumer education for HireAHelper.com.

“Moving scams appear to be on the decline both nationwide and in NJ,” lambert says, “But with moving scams going largely unreported, consumers must keep their eyes out.”

Keep reading for tips on how to avoid being the victim of a moving scam.

But first…

What you need to know about moving companies in New Jersey

Legitimate moving companies are licensed

According to the New Jersey Division of consumer affairs:

Since February 1999 all public movers/warehousemen operating intrastate (within New Jersey) must obtain a license from the Division of Consumer Affairs.

There are three types of licenses:

PM: which is a license to move only

PW: which is a license for warehousing only

PC: a combination license which permits both moving and warehousing.

How do I know if a mover/warehouseman is licensed?

You may call the Division of Consumer Affairs at (973) 504-6442 or 6512 to check on the status of a license held by a mover or warehouseman.

How does the estimate process work?

According to the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs:

When a consumer requests an estimate from a mover or warehouseman (after verifying that the company is licensed), the mover must then send an estimator to your home to perform a physical survey of the goods you are planning to move

Note: To insure the accuracy of an estimate, you must show the estimator everything you are planning to move and consider the costs of insurance, packing, and other charges, i.e., special services or rigging which might be needed.

The written estimate must be delivered to you before the move and must be legible.

The mover must also present to you a copy of a brochure entitled Important Notice to Consumers Using Public Movers (which is a state-approved brochure).

These three elements are MANDATORY and intended for your protection. The calculation of the estimate itself is based upon the mover's tariff, which is a formal schedule of rates and charges, copies of which are kept on file in the mover's main office and with the Division of Consumer Affairs.

Can I request a ‘binding estimate?’

Yes, but the mover is not required to provide them.

If the mover does offer a ‘binding estimate,’ it will stipulate a fixed cost, agreed upon by both the mover and the consumer.

Binding estimates (also known as a flat rate, a fixed rate, or a Not to Exceed Estimate) have been legal in New Jersey since September 1998.

A binding estimate may be requested of a mover, but the mover is not legally obliged to offer one.

Unlike a standard estimate, the mover may charge more than his tariff prices in a binding estimate.

The advantage is that the mover cannot charge you more than the total cost of the binding estimate, unless you ask him to preform additional moving or accessorial services not covered by the binding estimate.

Method of payment

The method of payment should be discussed and confirmed at the time of the estimate.

Many movers in New Jersey require payment in cash or certified check.

Other arrangements should be clearly verified before the move.

How to protect yourself from moving scams

HireAHelper.com offers the following tips to help guard against moving scams:

✔ Shop around

Compare multiple quotes to avoid scams and ensure a good deal. Beware of significantly lower or higher quotes, lack of concrete details, absence of written contracts, and excessive down-payments.

✔ Research your mover

Legitimate moving companies most often have a website and listings on platforms like Yelp or HireAHelper.

A lack of online presence or frequent name changes may indicate a suspicious company.

✔ Check their reviews

Reading what previous customers said about the mover you are considering can give you a clue to their performance.

✔ Keep a detailed inventory

Create a detailed list of packed items and consider taking photographs.

Being organized helps prevent theft and identify missing items after the move.

✔ Protect your most valuable possessions

You can get a few lockable moving boxes and properly pad fragile items to prevent tampering or theft.

If the items are small, consider moving them yourself.

Please note: If you pack your own goods, you are responsible for their condition upon arrival.

For your own protection, you are strongly advised to move any money, jewelry and personal papers, as well as items of extraordinary value, yourself.

Such items are specifically not covered under the terms of the Order for Service and most types of insurance.

✔ Consider insurance

According to the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs:

In New Jersey, the mover's mandated minimum liability is $.60 per pound, per article.

This is automatically in effect for all intrastate moves and applies in most cases, unless the goods have been packed by the consumer.

For example, if a vase weighing six pounds is damaged, the consumer is legally entitled to $3.60 (6 lbs. X $.60) worth of liability.

You are advised to discuss with your insurance agent the amount and type of insurance you should purchase and the amount of the deductible, if any.

What about self-storage facilities and PODS (Portable On Demand Storage)?

The self-storage industry and PODS (Portable On Demand Storage) are not state regulated industries. Contracting for these services usually only involves a simple contract.

Nevertheless, as with any contract, you are urged to read it carefully before signing. Particular attention should be paid to terms regarding fees, fee increases, and disposal of goods for over payment.

