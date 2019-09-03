What people would miss the most if they left New Jersey
Many people left New Jersey for vacation this summer and some dreamed of never coming back. We hear it all the time on New Jersey 101.5 about how it's a hard state to live in and an even harder one to retire to. But it's a great place to eat and some great sights to enjoy that many of us take for granted. So I ask, if you were to leave New Jersey, what would you miss the most?
Andrew Satkowski - "TAYLOR ham."
Justin Morris - "pork roll lol."
Thomas Thomi - "Hawk Hickey Pizza, pork roll and Sabrett Hot dogs."
Edward Sheahan - "Tomatoes."
Frank Lewis - "Everything on the menu at Scarpinato’s in Turnersville."
Beth Coffey Fite - "I did leave and I miss:Good pizza, Cheesesteaks, Hoagies."
Eric Jensen - "The Texas weiners from the original Texas Weiners 1, on Watchung Avenue, in Plainfield!"
Caroline Bokman - "Bagels. Can confirm. I've Been in SF for 25 years now."
Adrienne Sasson - "I miss my Salt Water Taffy."
Darlene Fiore - "I was just telling my friend who moved to West Virginia that if I moved away, I would be 20 pounds lighter without even trying!"
Chris McKelvey - "I can tell you from experience, Pork Roll! I spent 6yrs in Virginia & was shocked at how many restaurants didn’t know what it was."
Robert Condrillo - "Anyone who leaves does realize they can come back to visit and pig out. Then stock up on certain foods to take home with them. I dont even think good food will exist in the near future with so many business that will be forced to close with the 15hr minimum wage. I’ve talked to a lot of business owners and they all say the outlook for this state is very bleak. Don’t mean to be a Debbie downer but just saying what I’ve heard and observed."
Raymond Steven Bibbo - "White House Sub Shop!!!"
More from New Jersey 101.5: