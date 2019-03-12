Here’s how much you can make in the legal weed field

Forget about the minimum wage, the "high" paying jobs are coming to New Jersey. See what I did there? It's only a matter of time before New Jersey legalizes recreational marijuana now that a deal has been reached . With the minimum wage increase, it's now number one on Governor Murphy's Hit Parade. When we do get it, those $15 an hour jobs will be seen for the peanuts that they are. Working in the marijuana field (and I only mean that partially literally) will bring you so much more.

According to Cannibis Training University , which is the point of reference for all the numbers you'll see, growing cannabis can earn you anywhere from $50,000 to $1,000,000 based on which state you grow it in. Dispensary owners earn over $1,000,000 annually, Managers can average between $60,000 and $150,000 per year and are responsible for the day to day operations.

Edibles chef can be a nourishing job. They bring in between $40,000-$90,000 per year depending on their size and what tasty treats you come up with.

"Bud Tenders," who choose the strains for the consumer, make $31,200-$42,000 per year.

Then there's the marijuana trimmers who currently earn between $12-18 an hour, with the best getting up to $30.

So regardless of whether you think $15 dollars an hour is a lot or a little, when we get legalized marijuana, hopefully we get some big money jobs with it. I say hopefully because as we all know, we are talking about New Jersey.

