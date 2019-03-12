Here’s how much you can make in the legal weed field
Forget about the minimum wage, the "high" paying jobs are coming to New Jersey. See what I did there? It's only a matter of time before New Jersey legalizes recreational marijuana now that a deal has been reached. With the minimum wage increase, it's now number one on Governor Murphy's Hit Parade. When we do get it, those $15 an hour jobs will be seen for the peanuts that they are. Working in the marijuana field (and I only mean that partially literally) will bring you so much more.
According to Cannibis Training University, which is the point of reference for all the numbers you'll see, growing cannabis can earn you anywhere from $50,000 to $1,000,000 based on which state you grow it in. Dispensary owners earn over $1,000,000 annually, Managers can average between $60,000 and $150,000 per year and are responsible for the day to day operations.
Edibles chef can be a nourishing job. They bring in between $40,000-$90,000 per year depending on their size and what tasty treats you come up with.
"Bud Tenders," who choose the strains for the consumer, make $31,200-$42,000 per year.
Then there's the marijuana trimmers who currently earn between $12-18 an hour, with the best getting up to $30.
So regardless of whether you think $15 dollars an hour is a lot or a little, when we get legalized marijuana, hopefully we get some big money jobs with it. I say hopefully because as we all know, we are talking about New Jersey.
More from New Jersey 101.5: