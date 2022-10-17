Healthy eating restaurant chain opens its second NJ location

True Food Kitchen, a health conscious restaurant and craft bar, has opened its second New Jersey location, this one in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall. The first one is in Hackensack.

Its motto is: eat good things that do good things. According to their website: True Food Kitchen is the only restaurant fundamentally based on science, which ensures all of its craveable dishes and drinks work to increase the longevity of our people and planet.

The menu is “seasonally inspired” and is based on the anti-inflammatory food pyramid designed by the chain’s founder, Dr. Andrew Weil.

According to a release given to MyCentralJersey, "The reason we call it True Food is because we believe that eating well leads to living well and also just overall wellness," said Rebecca Dye, True Food Kitchen chief marketing officer, "so we talk about the truth in food and food can just unlock so much for living a better life."

Their Facebook page describes the concept like this:

Our fresh and naturally great-tasting dishes are memorable, enjoyable and satisfying. This journey into a new way of eating is in sync with your own desire to eat well and love every bite along the way. The result is a restaurant and lifestyle concept that never asks you to compromise your beliefs, but rather invites you to always be true to yourself.

The menu also features beer (including one rotating local brew), wine, and seasonal craft cocktails.

The Menlo Park location will be the chain’s 43rd restaurant.

Grass fed burger and chopped salad.

Pan seared sea bass on cauliflower rice.

Fall pesto pasta with cilantro

Wild caught tuna tostada

Roasted acorn squash flatbread

Chocolate martini

Grilled sustainable salmon in a Thai corn broth

Egg & chicken sausage sandwich with sweet potato mash

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

