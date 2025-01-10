Heads up, NJ: 4 busy bridges are getting rid of cash tolls

After this weekend, drivers can no longer pay tolls by cash at four busy bridges that connect New Jersey to Pennsylvania.

The high-traffic-volume spans are scheduled to stop handling cash tolls at 11 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

Drivers will still see toll booths after that time, but no one will be there to take cash or change.

The big shift impacts the following bridges:

⚫ Trenton-Morrisville

⚫ I-78

⚫ Easton-Phillipsburg

⚫ Delware Water Gap

Trenton-Morrisville Toll Bridge (Google Street View) Trenton-Morrisville Toll Bridge (Google Street View) loading...

Monday will be the first full day on which drivers will have two payment options: use an E-ZPass tag ($1.50), or be billed in the mail based on the vehicle's license plate ($3).

Sunday night marks the end of 87 years of cash collection for the commission.

Any open lane can handle both E-ZPass and "toll by plate" transactions.

In June 2024, the commission ended cash collections at its three low-traffic-volume bridges.

Eventually, the commission plans to remove barrier toll plazas to make room for modern vehicle trackers.

