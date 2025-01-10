Heads up, NJ: 4 busy bridges are getting rid of cash tolls
After this weekend, drivers can no longer pay tolls by cash at four busy bridges that connect New Jersey to Pennsylvania.
The high-traffic-volume spans are scheduled to stop handling cash tolls at 11 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.
Drivers will still see toll booths after that time, but no one will be there to take cash or change.
SEE ALSO: Viral video explores New Jersey "until it's ugly"
The big shift impacts the following bridges:
⚫ Trenton-Morrisville
⚫ I-78
⚫ Easton-Phillipsburg
⚫ Delware Water Gap
Monday will be the first full day on which drivers will have two payment options: use an E-ZPass tag ($1.50), or be billed in the mail based on the vehicle's license plate ($3).
SEE ALSO: Gas tax and other higher prices you're paying in 2025
Sunday night marks the end of 87 years of cash collection for the commission.
Any open lane can handle both E-ZPass and "toll by plate" transactions.
In June 2024, the commission ended cash collections at its three low-traffic-volume bridges.
Eventually, the commission plans to remove barrier toll plazas to make room for modern vehicle trackers.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine
A shopper's paradise in a quaint NJ town
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant