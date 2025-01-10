Heads up, NJ: 4 busy bridges are getting rid of cash tolls

Heads up, NJ: 4 busy bridges are getting rid of cash tolls

Canva

After this weekend, drivers can no longer pay tolls by cash at four busy bridges that connect New Jersey to Pennsylvania.

The high-traffic-volume spans are scheduled to stop handling cash tolls at 11 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

Drivers will still see toll booths after that time, but no one will be there to take cash or change.

SEE ALSO: Viral video explores New Jersey "until it's ugly"

The big shift impacts the following bridges:

⚫ Trenton-Morrisville

⚫ I-78

⚫ Easton-Phillipsburg

⚫ Delware Water Gap

Trenton-Morrisville Toll Bridge (Google Street View)
loading...

Monday will be the first full day on which drivers will have two payment options: use an E-ZPass tag ($1.50), or be billed in the mail based on the vehicle's license plate ($3).

SEE ALSO: Gas tax and other higher prices you're paying in 2025

Sunday night marks the end of 87 years of cash collection for the commission.

Any open lane can handle both E-ZPass and "toll by plate" transactions.

In June 2024, the commission ended cash collections at its three low-traffic-volume bridges.

Eventually, the commission plans to remove barrier toll plazas to make room for modern vehicle trackers.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

A shopper's paradise in a quaint NJ town

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.

The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Filed Under: Close to PA
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM