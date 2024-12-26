Gas tax and other higher prices you’ll pay on NJ roads in 2025

⚫ NJ's gas tax is increasing on Jan. 1.

⚫ Toll hikes kick in during the month of January

⚫ NYC congestion pricing is expected to begin as well

The cost of driving around and out of New Jersey will be higher in 2025 for many reasons.

But there's one cost that's bound to hit you more regularly than any other.

There's an extra couple pennies being tacked on to the price of every gallon of fuel you get pumped into your vehicle.

Beginning Jan. 1, the state's gas tax rate is going up by 2.6 cents per gallon, the Department of Treasury announced in early December.

Fewer than three cents per gallon may not sound like a lot, but those pennies add up when you're throwing gas into your car or truck a couple times per week

SEE ALSO: Walmart center shutting down in New Jersey

The increase stems from a 2024 law that aims to get more money flowing into the state's Transportation Trust Fund.

The tax rate is going from 31.8 cents per gallon to 34.4 cents per gallon for gasoline, and from 35.8 cents to 38.4 cents for diesel fuel. When combined with the Motor Fuels Tax, the total tax rate that routine motorists pay for gasoline will be 44.9 cents per gallon.

An annual increase as a result of the 2024 law was expected to sit around 1.9 cents per gallon, but that can be adjusted, based on demand and prior revenue projections that aren't fulfilled.

The state's target is for gas taxes to bring in at least $2 billion annually.

Beyond the pump, prices for drivers are also going up at toll plazas, on New Jersey highways like the Turnpike and at entryways into New York, such as the Holland Tunnel and the George Washington Bridge.

See below for a rundown of fare and toll increases you'll likely encounter in 2025, courtesy of Townsquare Media's Erin Vogt.

Tolls and fares that will cost NJ travelers more next year Whether driving or taking mass transit, travels around NJ and into NY and PA will likely cost more in 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman