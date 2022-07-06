Heads up if you use a debit or credit card to pay for gas in NJ

Someone on our Next-Door App complained that their husband's credit card got hacked, possibly at a gas station in the Marlton-Cherry Hill area in the last few weeks. The posting was followed by over 75 comments in less than a day, claiming that many other people have had similar experiences.

With gas prices jumping up so rapidly and so high in the last few months many people might not notice an extra charge or notice a small charge at the convenience store inside. Many of us were in the old habit of only paying cash back when there was usually a difference in the price.

It's not a bad idea to do that now, even though the cash goes a lot quicker and you might have to hit the ATM a little harder or more often if you drive a lot like me.

Here's the comment that started the conversation…

A heads up for folks who shop in the Cherry Hill/Marlton/Route 70 area: My husband has had his American Express card/number compromised 3 times in the last 5 months. He uses it primarily at gas stations and shops along Route 70. There is always an attempt to use the number at various Wawas, but, luckily, declined. AmEx always replaces the card but knowing that some local vendor is obviously stealing credit card numbers on a regular basis is both infuriating and frightening!

If you continue to use a card to pay for gas, just be aware. Here is the rest of the thread and some of the comments in less than 24 hours.

