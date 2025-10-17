I was very saddened to hear that a famed New Jersey nightclub was closing to make way for a large redevelopment project.

The Headliner in Neptune was a place I used to go every Thursday night for three or four years to host The Fabulous Greaseband. It was a great night, always crowded, people dancing, and The Fabulous Greaseband were awesome, they put on a show and had a band that was tight with dynamic sound playing music from the '60s, '70s and '80s.

I loved my Thursday nights at The Headliner; the bartenders were great, the bouncers were friendly but efficient, the crowd was energetic, and they enjoyed the night.

I chose The Headliner as a venue for charity events that were music-oriented. It was a great club to put on a show.

The Headliner meant so much to so many

According to NJ.com and a Facebook post by Tom Sueta, the owner of the Headliner Oasis, they will be shutting their doors for good after a final night of music on Monday, Oct. 20. Eddie Testa and his band will close the night's goodbyes.

Tom Sueta makes note that the club has been in operation since 1978 and was the venue where thousands of people who not only loved the music and club, but many marriages were the result of chance meetings at the famous club.

The Headliner not only hosted many of the charities that I was involved with, but hundreds of others received benefits from hosting their special charitable event at the Headliner. They truly were committed to helping the community.

Why close?

The Headliner Oasis is closing to make way for redevelopment. The Headliner and Oasis sit steps from the bridge entering Belmar and right on the marina; it is a prime location.

I understand why Tom held onto it as long as he could. As we have seen recently, there has been a decline in the bar and club scene while the prime real estate is fetching big money.

A Big Joe thank you

I wish Tom, JoJo, and their great staff much success, and thank you for years of fun and great music at one of the legendary bars and clubs of Jersey Shore.

Thank you to the thousands that came out on Thursdays with the Fabulous Greaseband and for supporting the many charities.

It was a wonderful place, and I have great memories that I will carry with me.