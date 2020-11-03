Haven’t voted yet? Here are your options — Top NJ news for 11/3

If you have not voted yet, you still have options to get your ballot counted.

Technically, any ballot postmarked by today has to be counted, but that may not be your best option. Gov. Phil Murphy has urged voters to drop their completed ballots off at a secure ballot box or hand deliver it to your designated polling place. Polling places are open until 8 p.m. tonight. If you never received a ballot by mail — or never sent yours in — you can fill out a provisional ballot at a polling place.

As for results, we may not know for days or weeks who won. President Donald Trump has vowed to send teams of lawyers into battleground states as soon as polls close to monitor and challenge vote counts. Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida and Wisconsin may decide the presidency.

Trump supporters who blocked the Garden State Parkway during a weekend caravan may still face charges. State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan says police are reviewing video from the demonstration, and may issue tickets to drivers who violated the law.

You can watch election returns anywhere. New Jersey 101.5 is the only place where you can talk about it. Join me tonight at 7 p.m. for non-stop election coverage, plus I'll be taking your calls.

More Top NJ News: