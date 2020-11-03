Haven’t voted yet? Here are your options — Top NJ news for 11/3
If you have not voted yet, you still have options to get your ballot counted.
Technically, any ballot postmarked by today has to be counted, but that may not be your best option. Gov. Phil Murphy has urged voters to drop their completed ballots off at a secure ballot box or hand deliver it to your designated polling place. Polling places are open until 8 p.m. tonight. If you never received a ballot by mail — or never sent yours in — you can fill out a provisional ballot at a polling place.
As for results, we may not know for days or weeks who won. President Donald Trump has vowed to send teams of lawyers into battleground states as soon as polls close to monitor and challenge vote counts. Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida and Wisconsin may decide the presidency.
Trump supporters who blocked the Garden State Parkway during a weekend caravan may still face charges. State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan says police are reviewing video from the demonstration, and may issue tickets to drivers who violated the law.
- Plenty of New Jerseyans appear relieved Election Day has finally arrived. If the campaigning and bickering are too much for anyone during a typical election year, being in lockdown mode due to COVID-19 likely magnified the impact.
- South Jersey congressional candidate Amy Kennedy has tested negative for COVID, but remains in isolation this morning.
- If voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana, industry analysts say real sales wont begin until next year.
- Jersey has surpassed 1,000 new COVID cases a day for more than two weeks and there's a new warning this dangerous trend could keep getting worse for months.
- As many as 88,000 New Jerseyans may be still be eligible for an extra $300 a week federal unemployment benefit, but have not certified they lost their job or hours due to COVID.
- New Jersey is keeping the 14-day self-quarantine travel advisory, even though New York State has scrapped it.
- The Second Amendment Foundation and others have filed a federal lawsuit challenging NJ laws which prohibit licensed gun owners from carrying a gun outside their home.
- With online shopping expected to rise this holiday season due to the pandemic, 91% of adults have put their personal data at risk.
- Simon malls announced that Santa will be arriving at its NJ properties on November 20 for social distanced visits with reservations required.