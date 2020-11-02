Kennedy, challenging Van Drew, quarantines after COVID exposure

With a day left in the general election, Democratic Congressional candidate Amy Kennedy announced she was off the campaign trail after coming into contact with someone who had since tested positive for COVID-19.

"I tested negative this morning and have no symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, I am following state quarantine protocols, and cancelling all public events," Kennedy said Monday in a thread on Twitter.

She continued: "I will be getting tested again in the coming days and will be following all safety guidelines as we continue to work hard (virtually) to make sure every voice is heard tomorrow."

In a written statement, Kennedy's campaign manager, Josh Roesch, said that "Both Amy and the other person were wearing masks throughout the event."

Kennedy is challenging Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional district. Van Drew, a former Democrat, switched parties last year, pledging his "undying support" for President Donald Trump (a quote he now says was an unintended overstatement).

Rowan University political scientist Ben Dworkin previously said to New Jersey 101.5 that the race was among the three most competitive races in New Jersey this year — alongside the 3rd and 7th Districts.

