Party-switching Trump-backing NJ congressman faces Democrat on issues

ATLANTIC CITY — Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy clashed — albeit mostly politely — Thursday during a televised debate in their race for the 2nd District House seat.

Van Drew is seeking his second term after becoming a Republican over his opposition to Democrats’ impeaching President Donald Trump, and Kennedy is seeking office for the first time. They met at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, and contrasted sharply over how the federal government handled coronavirus.

Van Drew echoed President Donald Trump’s message, praising him for restricting travel from China and painting a positive picture.

“We have light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “America is going to move forward.”

