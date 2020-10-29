Van Drew, in tight race, backtracking on ‘undying support’ for Trump?

Faced with arguably New Jersey's most contested election this year, Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew has added a footnote to his White House visit last December in which he pledged his "undying support" to President Donald Trump.

"I think the words didn't explain as well what I exactly felt," Van Drew said in a recent CNN interview.

According to CNN, Van Drew — who switched party affiliation while arguing against Trump's impeachment last year — said "It's not undying support that, whatever you say I'm going to do, or undying support, I agree with whatever you say."

"It was undying support for the presidency, for the idea of the greatness of America, for a friendship, but not necessarily that I'm going to agree with everything," Van Drew said.

Political handicappers forecast that Van Drew’s race against Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy in the 2nd Congressional District should be closest, Rutgers University political scientist John Weingart previously said to New Jersey 101.5.

Van Drew showed his continued support for Trump on Aug. 27, during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

"When I’m at my local diner, I tell people that America is the best nation in the world and that President Trump has helped make it that way," Van Drew said in his speech.

"Republicans, independents and even Democrats, they all know that in President Trump’s America, we have a strong military, strong support for our police, strong support for our veterans, and strong support for our seniors," Van Drew said, "In President Trump’s America, we have a strong supply chain, good schools, we’re energy independent and we protect our environment."