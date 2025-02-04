LINDEN — Local recipes inspired by the streets of Shanghai are making their Union County debut.

Ugly Dumpling is set to open its third New Jersey location, with a big celebration marking opening day.

The new restaurant is launching at 661 W. Edgar Rd., the site of the former Dragonfly Restaurant & Bar.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

From 12 to 3 p.m., guests can expect:

⚫ Beer tasting that pairs with Ugly Dumpling's menu

⚫ Happy Hour specials

⚫ Lion Dance performance to bring good fortune

⚫ Giveaways and other surprises

You can use this link to enter to win a gift card. Winners will be announced on Feb. 12.

Soup dumplings are the menu's main attraction. The menu also includes appetizers, noodle and wok dishes, greens, desserts, and more.

Ugly Dumpling first came to New Jersey in 2023 with a location in Edison. Since then, a second Ugly Dumpling location opened in Holmdel.

