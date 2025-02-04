Have you tried Ugly Dumpling? Shanghai cuisine coming to Linden, NJ
LINDEN — Local recipes inspired by the streets of Shanghai are making their Union County debut.
Ugly Dumpling is set to open its third New Jersey location, with a big celebration marking opening day.
The new restaurant is launching at 661 W. Edgar Rd., the site of the former Dragonfly Restaurant & Bar.
A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
From 12 to 3 p.m., guests can expect:
⚫ Beer tasting that pairs with Ugly Dumpling's menu
⚫ Happy Hour specials
⚫ Lion Dance performance to bring good fortune
⚫ Giveaways and other surprises
You can use this link to enter to win a gift card. Winners will be announced on Feb. 12.
Soup dumplings are the menu's main attraction. The menu also includes appetizers, noodle and wok dishes, greens, desserts, and more.
Ugly Dumpling first came to New Jersey in 2023 with a location in Edison. Since then, a second Ugly Dumpling location opened in Holmdel.
Report a correction | Contact our newsroom
Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
LOOK: Highest-rated breweries in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz