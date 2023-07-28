Ugly Dumpling, authentic Chinese food, is coming to New Jersey

There’s another new entrant in New Jersey’s restaurant battles as Ugly Dumpling is holding its official grand opening on Aug. 1 in Edison.

A spokesperson for Ugly Duckling said in a release:

When we created Ugly Dumpling, we wanted to tap into the historical Shanghai street food movement but do so in a way that caters to the modern palette. Our menu respects Shanghai's centuries-old cooking techniques while cultivating an exciting experience for today's restaurant goer.

Its signature dish is Xiao Long Bao (XLB), a Chinese dumpling hailing from Shanghai filled with soup broth.

Ugly Dumpling's menu also features an array of Dim Sum, Wontons, traditional noodle and wok dishes with a spin, accompanied by traditional Shanghai appetizers and greens like Spicy Beef & Tripe, Scallion Pancake, and Bok Choy with Scallion-Infused Oil.

They also feature a variety of teas and coffees.

As part of the grand opening festivities, they are offering the following promotions:

🔵 The first 88 guests in the restaurant will receive a free bubble tea each week for a year, as well as 15% off their next five orders. The location opens at 11 AM.

🔵 All dine-in guests on August 1 will receive 15% off their order.

🔵 Guests in attendance that day will be entered to win five $50 Ugly Dumpling gift cards.

Grand Opening festivities will begin at noon with a check presentation to Feeding Middlesex County, a nonprofit organization that financially supports organizations that feed the hungry throughout Middlesex County.

We are so excited to partner with Feeding Middlesex County,” according to the release; “We believe in helping the communities we serve, and look forward to assisting the organization in furthering its mission to aid our food-insecure neighbors.

