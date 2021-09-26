Gloucester, NJ mom, young sons reported missing, found OK – cops

UPDATE, Sunday 11:50 a.m.: Police said the mother and her children had been found and were safe.



GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police have urged the public to help locate a 36-year-old mother and her four young sons.

Danielle Mead and her children were reported missing on Saturday, after being last seen on Thursday.

“It is unknown at this time if they are in any danger,” Gloucester Township Police said in a written release, while adding Mead may be in possession of a 2008 Blue Honda Odyssey minivan with a Pennsylvania license plate, LHM8462.

Police described Mead as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, while her children were described as white males, all with blond hair and blue eyes. Their names and ages are as follows:

- Dalon Browne, 6 years old

- Devron Browne, 5 years old

- Daxton Browne, 4 years old

- Darian Browne, 2 years old

Anyone with additional information or knowledge of their location has been advised to call 9-1-1, Gloucester Township Police at 856-228-4500 or the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and the tip message to 888777.

Information also can be shared online, via the Anonymous Web Tip page.

