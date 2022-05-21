Have you checked out Downtown Summit, NJ lately? Great restaurant, shopping scene

I love a trip to Summit. It’s a nice suburban town that has enough stores and restaurants to keep you occupied for a day. They have a ton of options of different places to eat, cute shops, one of my favorite record stores and ample public parking.

One of my personal favorite restaurants in Summit for a good breakfast or lunch is The Committed Pig. I recently went with my friend. I kept it simple and went for a classic cheeseburger with bacon. Their burgers are made with a pat lafrieda blend of short rib, hangar steak, and brisket. My friend was bold and got a Taylor ham egg and cheese on a doughnut.

My friend also always raves about the Mexican restaurant Barbacoa. They are located on Springfield Avenue, which has the side streets closed off for outdoor seating. Also located on that street is Summit House, which is a more upscale option. Summit has a great variety of cuisine options.

I also really enjoy going to Summit to visit Scotti’s Record Shop. Scotti’s has been around since 1956.

They have an incredible selection of new and used Vinyl, CDs and posters. Whenever I’m looking for a certain vinyl to add to my collection, I can usually find it at Scotti’s.

Other shopping includes a variety of small chains like Blue Mercury and West Elm and home décor and clothing shops. Summit is a fun town to spend a day and enjoy a great meal and a little shopping.

