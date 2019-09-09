A man climbed to the roof of Linden City Hall on Monday afternoon and threatened to jump, according to police.

RLS Metro Breaking News first reported the man was at the top of the two-story marble building on Wood Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Police were negotiating with the man to come down, according to RLS Metro Breaking News.

Police confirmed that report to New Jersey 101.5 that account was correct. The man was still on the roof as of 3 p.m.

Mayor Derek Armstead said in a Facebook post around the same time City Hall was under a "shelter in place."

"We have an unfortunate situation where a man is threatening to jump off and we are doing everything possible to keep everyone safe," he wrote.

Police did not disclose why the man is threatening to jump.

