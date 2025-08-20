🚨Graffiti on businesses and structures has caused about $500,000 worth of damage

🚨The incidents have gone on for several years

🚨Two teens caused $300,000 worth of damage alone

HANOVER — Nearly two dozen adults and teens were charged in connection with graffiti that caused half a million dollars' worth of damage over the past several years.

Hanover police said graffiti has appeared on buildings, businesses, public property, railroad property and bridges, causing damage totaling $500,000.

The charges are mostly criminal mischief and trespassing. One of the adults is from Sarasota, Florida.

Most of the damage was caused by two juveniles who use the tag names “GMAIL”, “GMAIL8”, “SCATE” and “SCATE5” who face charges for $300,000 worth of damage.

Two other teens who used the tag names "Bandit" and "Wanky" face trespassing and criminal mischief charges for $98,000 worth of damage.

Charges could bring restitution

The charges allow those affected to recover financial assistance in the form of restitution to make repairs to their property.

Police posted the distinctive tag names of those charged.

Residents and business owners who may have been the victim of graffiti to call them at 973-428-2512.

