Hamilton, NJ police step up to honor the fallen
Every year cops in New Jersey start a three-day journey through the state and on to Washington DC in order to honor the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Called the "Unity Tour", the ride has become a symbol of respect and honor for law enforcement in general.
There are endless assaults on cops from perps on the street as cops just try to do their job.
More than 50,000 officers are assaulted every year.
Beyond the assaults, more than 14,000 officers are injured and nearly 200 are killed EVERY YEAR as they try to maintain law and order in our communities.
I will continue to do my part to shine a light on the real heroism and sacrifice of the men and women in Blue.
Recently, I met a group of officers, introduced by my friend Alex who is a cop in Hamilton, NJ. They are a part of the Hamilton Unity Tour team and they are ready to ride every Spring to honor the fallen.
Each year they spend around $2,000 out of pocket to fund their participation. I am committed to raising that money for them before next Spring so they can ride and not have to dip into their own hard-earned funds.
I want to thank the Hamilton PD and their efforts to create a strong community policing environment and their daily efforts to keep the peace in the neighborhood and stand up for law enforcement families.
Police Unity Tour Team Hamilton
Officer J. Avanzato-Rider
Officer P. Piromalli Rider
Officer P. Guido- Team Support
Officer D Fiabine-Rider/Support
National Night Out
Officer S. Young - Community Policing
Officer B Ohare Community Policing
Officer C. DiMeo- PBA 66 President
Det. K Butera-Trains and organizes one of the best Police Bear Plunge to help Special Olympics
Hamilton Twp Police Honor Guard
Officer Dorney
Officer R. Fratz
Chief James Stevens
Capt. Klimaszewski
Capt. DeBosky
Lt. J Martin
Hamilton Twp Police Traffic Unit
Hamilton Twp Police Anti-crime unit
Hamilton Twp Police Swat
Hamilton Twp Fire Dept
