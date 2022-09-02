Hamilton, NJ police step up to honor the fallen

Every year cops in New Jersey start a three-day journey through the state and on to Washington DC in order to honor the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Called the "Unity Tour", the ride has become a symbol of respect and honor for law enforcement in general.

There are endless assaults on cops from perps on the street as cops just try to do their job.

More than 50,000 officers are assaulted every year.

Beyond the assaults, more than 14,000 officers are injured and nearly 200 are killed EVERY YEAR as they try to maintain law and order in our communities.

I will continue to do my part to shine a light on the real heroism and sacrifice of the men and women in Blue.

Recently, I met a group of officers, introduced by my friend Alex who is a cop in Hamilton, NJ. They are a part of the Hamilton Unity Tour team and they are ready to ride every Spring to honor the fallen.

Each year they spend around $2,000 out of pocket to fund their participation. I am committed to raising that money for them before next Spring so they can ride and not have to dip into their own hard-earned funds.

I want to thank the Hamilton PD and their efforts to create a strong community policing environment and their daily efforts to keep the peace in the neighborhood and stand up for law enforcement families.

Police Unity Tour Team Hamilton

Officer J. Avanzato-Rider

Officer P. Piromalli Rider

Officer P. Guido- Team Support

Officer D Fiabine-Rider/Support

National Night Out

Officer S. Young - Community Policing

Officer B Ohare Community Policing

Officer C. DiMeo- PBA 66 President

Det. K Butera-Trains and organizes one of the best Police Bear Plunge to help Special Olympics

Hamilton Twp Police Honor Guard

Officer Dorney

Officer R. Fratz

Chief James Stevens

Capt. Klimaszewski

Capt. DeBosky

Lt. J Martin

Hamilton Twp Police Traffic Unit

Hamilton Twp Police Anti-crime unit

Hamilton Twp Police Swat

Hamilton Twp Fire Dept

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

