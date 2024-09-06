Halloween-themed flea market happening in NJ this month

If you’re looking to add to your Halloween decorations or collection, you’ll want to check out this Halloween-themed flea market happening in New Jersey.

The owners of the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival run a big market called the Horror Sideshow Market which is more or less like a flea market that focuses on all of the amazing vendors and the merchandise they sell with only a few celebrity guests that you can meet as well.

Markus Spiske via Unsplash Markus Spiske via Unsplash loading...

You can shop vendors that sell horror art, custom mugs and cups, stickers, magnets, t-shirts, baked treats, and so much more.

The celebrity guests that will be in attendance are:

Ken Sagoes from A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 and 4

Lar Park Lincoln from Friday the 13th Part VII

Rochelle Davis from The Crow

Scream Queen Debbie Rochon

Ginger Lynn Allen from The Devil’s Rejects

Something fun that a lot of the attendees like to participate in is the cosplay so get ready to see the most amazing costumes for the Halloween season.

The Horror Sideshow Market is taking place on September 28 at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison.

Click HERE for more info and to get your advanced tickets.

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.