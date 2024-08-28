NJ’s most popular Halloween costume for 2024 according to Google

It’s hard to believe it’s the (unofficial) end of summertime and we’re getting back into the school/work routine for the next few months.

We’ve been talking about how Halloween is being pushed on us earlier every year but here we are approaching the Fall season and dusting off those decoration bins to start setting up for the spooky season (still too soon?).

vzphotos vzphotos loading...

Something that isn’t too soon to do is think about your family’s Halloween costumes.

It’s been a topic of conversation in my house since we come up with a family theme every year, but my 3-year-old wants to be the decision-maker this year and I really don’t want to be four different versions of Spiderman.

Spider-Man 40th Birthday Celebration Getty Images loading...

So I hit Google Trends to see what everyone else in New Jersey is searching for when it comes to Halloween costumes this year.

The list is actually interesting.

There are a ton of searches for general costumes like “women’s Halloween costume” or “baby Halloween costume”, but when you get down to the specifics, there are searches for traditional costumes and very popular pop-culture ones as well.

Halloween Party With Children Trick Or Treating In Costume Highwaystarz-Photography loading...

The top 7 most searched Halloween costumes from New Jersey residents as of August 2024 are:

#7 Minions Halloween costume

Nashville Comic Con 2013 - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

#6 Skeleton costume

Clay LeConey via Unsplash Clay LeConey via Unsplash loading...

#5 Ghost Halloween costume

aiden patrissi via Unsplash aiden patrissi via Unsplash loading...

#4 Mean Girls Halloween costume

Private Screening Of "Mean Girls" Getty Images loading...

#3 Wolverine Halloween costume

New York Comic Con 2022 - Day 3 Getty Images for ReedPop loading...

#2 Taylor Swift Halloween costume

Taylor Swift Fans Descend On Melbourne Cricket Ground Getty Images loading...

And the #1 most searched costume in the Garden State is "Deadpool Halloween costume".

2018 New York Comic Con - Day 4 Getty Images loading...

“Deadpool & Wolverine” was just released in the theaters and became one of the most popular movies of the year so it’s no surprise that both characters ended up being the most searched.

Deadpool & Wolverine World Premiere Getty Images for Disney loading...

What will end up being the most popular costume of the year? We have a few weeks until we find out.

Now our pets are a different story...

New Jersey dogs get into the Halloween spirit Recently, I visited PetCenter in Old Bridge for their Halloween pet costume contest and had a howling good time! Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.