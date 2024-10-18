Halloween pop-up bar is serving spooktacular drinks in Cape May

This popular NJ ‘haunt’ has fully committed to celebrating the spooky season and it looks like a scary good time.

Harry’s Bar and Grille on Beach Ave. in Cape May is now costumed as Harry’s Boo Bar.

The Halloween pop-up bar has a haunted pirate theme, perfect for a fall getaway at the Jersey shore.

From now through October 31st, 2024, Harry’s will transform into a haunted pirate’s den filled with spine-chilling decor, eerie lighting, and an ambiance to raise the dead!

Just take a look at some of these themed cocktails you can enjoy.

I’m ‘scream’ing at how good they look.

You can also expect skeleton pirates, a rogue captain, rustic ship vibes, dim lighting, ghostly portraits, treasure chests, and pirate flags.

It’s gets better, you can celebrate this Halloween for a good cause: as a charity tie-in, Harry's Boo Bar teamed up with the Cape May Beach Patrol, they actually donated one of their wooden boats for the pirate ship display.

Harry's Boo Bar will collect donations for the Patrol's Cannone Scholarship Fund. When customers donate to the fund, Harry's will say thanks with tickets to win great prizes - and Madison Resorts will MATCH all donations made.

Harry's is located at 1025 Beach Ave, Cape May.

Hours are as follows:

👻 Wednesday: 12 to 9 p.m.

👻 Thursday: 12 to 9 p.m.

👻 Friday: 12 to 10 p.m.

👻 Saturday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

👻 Sunday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

We promise a ghostly good time with devilishly delicious food, drinks, and events. Are you brave enough to enter?

If you are, have a spooktacular time!

