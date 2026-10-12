Believe it or not, there is etiquette for how to distribute Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters, and New Jersey residents need to know it.

The Proper Way To Distribute Halloween Candy

I've always been a guy who gives a handful of candy to each trick-or-treater who comes to the door, and I have never counted the pieces.

But, after some research, I have discovered that I have been doing it wrong for all these years. There are rules I haven't been following.

Photo by Haley Phelps on Unsplash Photo by Haley Phelps on Unsplash

We live in a world where there are rules for everything, and experts say there is a proper way to do things when you get a visit from a trick-or-treater.

The Experts Reveal The Best Way To Give Candy To Trick-Or-Treaters

How many pieces of candy do you give to each trick-or-treater? If your answer includes the word "handful", you may be doing it wrong.

Read More: How Halloween-Obsessed Is New Jersey?

There is a website called Spooky Little Halloween, and the opinion on the site reflects advice about Halloween candy that I read all over the internet.

Photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash Photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash

The overwhelming theory is that each trick-or-treater should get two or three fun-sized candies, or one full bar of candy.

When In Doubt, Always Round Up

There is another rule of thumb offered by the experts, and that is, when in doubt, round up. That's the kind of rule that brings out the kid in me.

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Remember, Halloween is such a big deal, especially for the little ones, so let's make it a special day for everyone. Happy Halloween.

New Jersey's 2025 Halloween Decorations New Jersey Residents show us their Halloween spirit with their 2025 Halloween Decorations Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore