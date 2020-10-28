All over most of New Jersey, except for those towns that are banning Halloween, (i guess the Grinch visited them early), kids are preparing their Halloween costumes. When doing so, you have to figure out what will get you the most candy. One bad costume malfunction and you could find yourself drowning in a trick-or-treat bag full of Mary Janes and Necco wafers.

Just to be clear, I'm not talking about the Mary Jane that will probably be legalized recreationally Nov 3, I'm talking about that awful tasting candy that only shows itself on Halloween. I'm not a big fan of the Mary Janes and Necco wafers. In fact, I have a theory that when people give those out, it's their way of telling you that they really don't want you going by their house on Halloween.

Back to the costumes. When deciding on what to go as, you want to use imagination and come up with someone really cool and talk provoking. Doin that would definitely get you candy. Don't be like me, who threw on a Yankees jersey and cap and went as Don Mattingly. Yankees fans loved me. Mets fans, not so much.

To give you some help as to what not to go as, I solicited the assistance of my listeners and followers asking the question, "Name a Halloween costume that won't get you any candy."

Here's some of what you came up with:

