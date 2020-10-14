Ah Halloween, all year long we tell our children not to take candy from strangers then one night we send them out in drag soliciting it. I kid. But seriously folks, this year, there are towns in New Jersey, among them Plainfield, Bound Brook, and Glen Ridge that are banning trick or treating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only will there be no door to door trick or treating but no "trunk or treating" either. Now I must admit, growing up in Union City in the 70s, we never had trunk or treating. In fact, many times you would hear screams of "don't open the trunk!" Again, I kid.

Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp even issued an executive order banning trunk or treating in his city. I had no idea mayors can even do that! Meanwhile, Bound Brook has not only banned trick or treating, but haunted houses, hayrides, and corn mazes as well.

But seriously folks, haven't these kids been through enough with this virus? New Jersey is all about Halloween, so much so that we inspired movies about it, and doesn't Jamie Lee Curtis who has the music on her ring tone, look good, in them?

To deny trick or treating or trunk or treating and any kind of treating is about as wrong as mail-in voting. Even Governor Murphy, who's mob nickname could be "shutdown," has no problem with Halloween.

The CDC has guidelines. Even they know that Halloween must go on. Use your head. The risk of kids getting or passing the virus is extremely low. In fact the virus even adds a scary element to the festivities. Do what you think is right.

Personally, I think those who ban Halloween should be sentenced to a trick or treat lifetime of Mary Janes, and Necco Wafers. I hate Necco Wafers and by "Mary Jane," I mean the candy and not that other stuff you will vote to legalize on November 3.

BTW, what's the point of legalizing marijuana if you can't have Halloween candy to enjoy it with? All I know is that in my town, there will be Halloween, whether they allow it or not. And we'll be giving out the good candy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

