15 Jersey-related things that would make great Halloween costumes
Have you decided what you're dressing up as for Halloween? Here are some suggestions of Jersey people that could make great costumes from my social media.
Garth H. Raymond: "Chris Christie on the beach"
Thomas Mongelli: "Uncle Floyd"
Robert Pisani: "Pauly Walnuts"
Carolyn Dee: "The Jersey Devil"
Rick Burckhardt: "Lou Costello"
John J. Bossong III: "The Toxic Avenger"
Kevin D. Hill: "Zombie Frank Sinatra"
Frank Ralston: "Snooki"
Gene Zellman: "Tony Soprano"
Russell Bien: "TAYLOR HAM & cheese sandwich"
Rick Verso - "Jack Nicholson"
Rick Burckhardt: "Jim Florio. I'll dress up as a runny egg."
