Every major Spirit Halloween location in New Jersey for 2024

Think about this for a moment. On August 1, Halloween is officially just under three months away. Well OK, one day shy of three months if we want to be technical about it.

And even though the weather's still hot that time of year, it's prime time for Spirit Halloween to announce all their store locations for the season. Too early? Not really.

When you really think about it, Spirit Halloween is only around for roughly three months out of the year - August 1 through October 31. It's important that they establish their locations well ahead of the big spooky holiday so shoppers know where to go as October 31 gets closer.

With that said, not all stores will open right away. It's usually a rolling rollout through August and September. But usually, by the end of September, all Spirit Halloween locations are open for business.

And this is very much the case once again for 2024 in the Great Garden State. As of August 1, all the store locations for Spirit Halloween have been announced. Now, could there be additions made? Sure. But for the most part, the locations have been locked for the season.

As for New Jersey? It does appear there aren't as many stores as there were in 2023. But even then, there are still more than 40 locations set to open in 2024.

Here's a look at all those major city and town locations where you'll find Spirit Halloween in New Jersey for the 2024 Halloween season.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.