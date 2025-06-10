🚨 Xyere Brooks, 16, was fired at inside a home on Camden early Friday afternoon

🚨 The prosecutor said 'multiple juveniles' were present

🚨 Brooks' family says it was an accident

CAMDEN — A high school football sophomore dreaming of attending college suffered a fatal gunshot wound in an incident his family believes was accidental.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said that "multiple juveniles" were present when Xyere Brooks, 16, suffered a gunshot wound inside a home on Thorn Street around 12:35 p.m. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brooks was a sophomore and a member of the KIPP Cooper Norcross High School football team in Camden, a public charter high school. According to the school website calendar, no classes were scheduled on Friday.

"We are holding Xyere’s family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved him in our hearts," the school said on social media.

Xyere Brooks on the first day of fifth grade at KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy Xyere Brooks on the first day of fifth grade at KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy (KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy) loading...

Family says shot was fired accidentally

Brooks' older brother told 6 ABC Action News that a female held the gun to Brooks’ head and didn’t expect it to go off. He said the family believes the shooting to be an accident.

Brooks' mother, Antoinette Brooks, told 6 ABC Action News that her son had spent the night at a friend's house.

"These parents that are leaving their unsupervised teenage kids at home and not knowing what they may come into their homes with, there has to be a better way," Brooks said.

She said her son had already been approached by the Rutgers and Syracuse football teams.

A vigil was held at the school on Monday night. The school will offer grief support during the week for staff and students.

No charges have been filed in connection with Brooks' death. Funeral arrangements have not been disclosed.

