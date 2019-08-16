Guacamole with Jersey Fresh twist – Foodie Friday

There are few things better than fresh guacamole. And there are few things better than fresh Jersey corn and tomatoes. They are at their peak deliciousness this time of year.

On today’s Foodie Friday, Henry and I show you how to put a “Jersey Fresh” twist on this classic avocado dish. It’s Lab tasted and approved for your family!

We’re going to roast some Jersey sweet corn and dice some Jersey tomatoes to add a burst of summer flavor! This is perfect for your next backyard BBQ or tailgate!

There are many ways to roast corn on the grill, but this simple and easy method will unlock tons of flavor with little prep time.

If you have not visited your local farm market or stand, go today! The corn, tomatoes, and peaches are the best I’ve tasted in years. New Jersey’s farmers need your support, and you get something delicious in return!

See the shopping list below for all ingredients, and then watch the video to see how it’s done!

Shopping List:

For Guacamole:

3 ears Jersey Fresh corn

1 cup Jersey Fresh grape tomatoes (diced)

2 ripe avocados

2 garlic cloves (minced)

¼ cup red onion (chopped)

Juice of ½ lime (squeezed)

1 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste (if desired)

For Roasted Corn: