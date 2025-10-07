A grocery store really becomes an intrinsic part of a community. It brings all walks of life, left or right, rich or poor. We all have to eat.

So when one goes away, it can sting. Ever go through having to shop at a new store and trying to get used to where everything is? Not fun.

When one that’s been part of the community since the 1960s goes away, it’s more than a sting. It’s a full heartache.

Read More: Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Woodbridge

Super Foodtown Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Super Foodtown

The Super Foodtown has been in Port Monmouth on Route 36 at Romeo’s Plaza since 1997. Nearly 30 years. Before that, it was just across the highway, going back to the 1960s.

This one isn’t just a relocation to the other side of a road, however. This is a complete closure. It happens on Oct. 24.

Lou Scaduto Jr., president of Food Circus Super Markets, explained that it was the inability to come to terms on a lease renewal with the property landlord, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Super Foodtown Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Circus Wines, Beer & Spirits

The store’s liquor store will remain open. There are only 10 remaining Super Foodtowns in the state of New Jersey. Those are Sea Girt, Red Bank, Atlantic Highlands, Bloomingdale, Lake Hiawatha, North Arlington, Wayne, Bloomfield, Caldwell, and a store in Farmingdale under the Foodtown umbrella, but named Stop N Bag.