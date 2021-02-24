Woman, boy found dead in Boonton pond with crying child nearby

BOONTON — The bodies of a woman and a boy were found in a pond Tuesday evening after people encountered a crying child who had been left alone in a car at the park.

Speaking at Grace Lord Park on Tuesday night, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said that police heard a 6-year-old calling out for his mother around 5:40 p.m.

Investigators saw footprints in the snow leading to the Upper Pond and found the 35-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy dead in the water. The pond is fed by the Rockaway River, which flows through Grace Lord Park.

The prosecutor did not say whether authorities knew how the woman and child ended in the water. The prosecutor also did not reveal the relationship between the children and the woman pending notification of family.

“It’s obviously a very sad day when children are involved in this type of situation. It’s a horrible situation,” Carroll said, adding that the 6-year-old was not harmed.

Some of the firefighters that responded to the scene were attending a viewing for longtime Boonton firefighter Michael Emerick at a funeral home near the park.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ