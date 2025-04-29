Welcome to the stupid season. An election year in which New Jersey will pick a new governor. Republicans are smelling blood in the water as no one so far is really standing out in a crowded Democratic field while Jack Ciattarelli holds a huge lead against any rival.

One Democrat is trying to change that. Congressman Josh Gottheimer is running for governor, and he just put out an ad that is likely getting a lot of attention, but I’m guessing not the kind he wants.

Gottheimer, representing the 5th Congressional District, would probably like you to know he’s worked in both public life and private life, successful in business at Ford Motor Co. and Microsoft and also one of the youngest presidential speech writers in history under Bill Clinton. That he’s won several congressional re-elections and is known for bipartisanship. That he’s a Jersey guy living in Tenafly with his wife and two kids.

What this goofball political ad will really make you do, though, is laugh.

Take a look and wait for the end when he uses artificial intelligence to put himself in a ring boxing President Trump.

It’s downright daffy.

Gottheimer, who is 50 years old, is having an ass kicking fantasy against a 78-year-old man.

So many questions, so few answers. Why boxing? Did he used to box? I don’t believe so. I’m not even sure Jim Florio, who was a boxer at one point, would have used AI to put himself in a ring against the president.

Also, why does Josh get to be in trunks and Donald is stuck trying to fight wearing a suit? How is this a fair fight?

Plus, there's the cut physique. Is this what Gottheimer looks like? Or has he been watching too many Mark Wahlberg movies and got carried away?

You know you laughed at this video. And don’t worry, Josh, we’re laughing at you, not with you. Just…why!? Why did someone think this was a good idea?

Am I the only one to notice, watching this a second time, that he’s not even really winning the fight? Gottheimer looks at best pretty evenly matched, and at worst, Trump looks faster. How hard would it have been to tell AI to make him knock Trump out?

Ah, but see, that’s the no-win of this situation. If he showed an ad where he’s beating Trump to a pulp, it’s just a younger man unfairly beating up an old guy. If it’s a draw, what’s the point? I know he’s trying to show he’s not afraid to stand up to Trump, but he looks ridiculous in his attempt.

But this is where politics has brought us. Two guys are beating each other in a ring.

Thank you, AI, for the belly laugh at seeing Josh Gottheimer try to come off like the tough guy he isn’t. But curse you, AI, for hastening our descent into Idiocracy.

