Good year for recent grads: More job opportunities in 2019

With June graduation fast approaching, the college class of 2019 has reason for optimism, according to a new Robert Half survey.

New Jersey Metro Market Manager Joe Carabs says the survey shows employers plan to hire 10.7% more grads this year than they did in 2018.

Carabs says more job opportunities are becoming available as the market improves.

"Typically, larger companies with 500 or more employers, they're more likely to hire college graduates than those at smaller companies according to the data," he said.

With recent graduates, Carabs says companies are getting an eager hire with a fresh perspective.

"The most important piece is getting that enthusiastic individual that's going to be able to share fresh perspective and ideas for the company . I think that's the biggest takeaway now."

The National Association of Colleges and Employers reports college hiring is up 11%.

Carabs has this advice for the new grads as they sally forth into the work world.

"Be patient with yourself ... don't be too hasty in making a decision to make that initial move. And your first job does not need to be a perfect one. Get the experience, meet people, learn from them. Those are the most important qualities to look for as you start your work."

