Good Samaritans in NJ weekend snowstorm (Opinion)

Saturday's nor'easter snowstorm was a little more than we're used to lately. The shore was hit especially hard but most of the state had its challenges.

Just when you thought nobody cares about anybody else anymore, plenty of people stepped up and went out of their way to help people in this weekend's storm.

There was the usual kind gesture of my neighbor John shoveling out the 90-year-old widow across the street, carrying on the tradition let his late father started years ago.

I'm sure you're aware of at least one neighbor helping another as they always do here in New Jersey despite our reputation. The story I'm about to tell is about someone who went above and beyond.

A young woman in her early 30s was driving during the storm late Saturday morning on a snow-packed county road in Medford. She noticed a car with its flashers near the side of the road and a very young woman walking a little further ahead.

The girl was wearing Sperry's, leggings, no socks, no coat and holding a sweater over her head as she walked through the near blizzard.

She rolled down her window and asked the girl if she needed help. She told the woman that she ran out of gas and was trying to walk home. The young woman told her to go back to her car and she would get her some gas.

She went to the gas station but they didn't sell gas containers, so she went to a nearby hardware store and spent $30 on a gas can and went back to the station to fill it up.

When she returned, the girl was still in her car. The woman poured the gas into the car and the girl started it up.

She told the woman she didn't have any cash, but she could Venmo the money to the woman. The woman declined and said, "just pay it forward when you can."

Sorry to be an overly proud papa, and I know she won't tell anyone else the story, but that woman is my daughter.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

