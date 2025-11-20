🏦 Jugging — a crime trend from Texas — has now surfaced in NJ, targeting bank customers carrying cash.

🚔 Police say a Houston man linked to multiple “jugging” burglaries was arrested.

⚠️ Authorities urge residents to hide bank bags, stay alert and call 911 if followed.

WOODBURY — Have you ever heard of “jugging”? It’s a crime that’s prevalent in Texas, but has now made its way to New Jersey.

‘Jugging’ crime trend reaches New Jersey banks

Jugging is when thieves will use a stolen or a rented car and park at banks looking for someone carrying a bank bag, an envelope, or a jug of what they suspect contains a large sum of money. Then, they will follow the victim’s vehicle to another location and burglarize it once the driver gets out.

That’s what happened in Gloucester County.

On Oct. 5, the Woodbury Police Department began investigating a daytime car burglary where the victim’s car window was broken and cash was taken.

Investigation links Woodbury break-in to Texas crime wave

An investigation unveiled that the incident was part of the “jugging” crime trend that has become very popular in the southern part of the U.S., specifically Houston, Texas.

The suspect, Reginald Chatman Jr., 24, of Houston, was arrested in Oklahoma for a similar jugging incident. He was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property.

Chatman will be extradited to New Jersey soon.

Police warn New Jersey residents to stay alert at banks

Woodbury police did not say what bank Chatman was staking out, nor did they say where the victim’s car was broken into.

However, they want people to defend themselves from becoming a victim of jugging by taking the following steps when making transactions at banks.

Conceal your money and don’t allow bank bags/jugs/envelopes to be visible



Be aware of your surroundings, especially occupied vehicles in the parking lot of banks



Avoid distractions, such as being on your phone while at the bank



If you suspect you are being followed, drive directly to the nearest police station and call 911.

