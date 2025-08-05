Suspected impaired driving leads to deadly crash in Glassboro

Suspected impaired driving leads to deadly crash in Glassboro

A man, believed to have been on illegal drugs, and who passed out while driving on Mullica Hill Road is dead after crashing head-on into another car, Glassboro Police say

🔴 A man was killed in a car crash in Glassboro

🔴 Police say he passed out and drifted into an oncoming car

🔴 The other driver and the man's passenger were injured

GLASSBORO — A man who passed out momentarily while behind the wheel of a car in Glassboro is dead after crashing into an oncoming car late Sunday night, according to the police department's Facebook page.

Police responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 3 on Mullica Hill Road.

ALSO READ: Teen critically hurt in a rope swing accident at an Ocean County lake

An investigation found that John Bessel, 27, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving a white 2008 Mazda sedan in the eastbound lanes when he temporarily lost consciousness due to suspected illegal drug use, and crossed over the center line.

Police say Bessel woke up in the opposite lane of travel, then slammed the Mazda head-on into a 2005 Toyota that was traveling westbound.

loading...

The Mazda then skidded sideways and struck a utility pole. Bessel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, as well as a passenger in Bessel’s car, were injured and taken to a hospital.

Glassboro police are asking anyone who may have video footage of the crash to contact Ptl. Tim Cain.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2025 National Night Out events in New Jersey

Police departments from New Jersey will join departments from around the country for the annual National Night Out. It's an event that brings police and the community together for a fun night. More events are held Tuesday, Aug. 5 unless otherwise noted. Let us know about your department's event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Glassboro
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM