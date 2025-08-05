🔴 A man was killed in a car crash in Glassboro

GLASSBORO — A man who passed out momentarily while behind the wheel of a car in Glassboro is dead after crashing into an oncoming car late Sunday night, according to the police department's Facebook page.

Police responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 3 on Mullica Hill Road.

An investigation found that John Bessel, 27, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving a white 2008 Mazda sedan in the eastbound lanes when he temporarily lost consciousness due to suspected illegal drug use, and crossed over the center line.

Police say Bessel woke up in the opposite lane of travel, then slammed the Mazda head-on into a 2005 Toyota that was traveling westbound.

The Mazda then skidded sideways and struck a utility pole. Bessel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, as well as a passenger in Bessel’s car, were injured and taken to a hospital.

Glassboro police are asking anyone who may have video footage of the crash to contact Ptl. Tim Cain.

