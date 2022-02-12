Give a Funny Valentine’s Day Card this year

Funny. That is the way that I would go.

And, a study confirms my thoughts on the age-old Valentine's Day card dilemma. Serious...or...Funny?

Time is running out. (Craig Allen photo) Time is running out. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

A little history first:

February has long been known as the month of romance.

The history behind Valentine's Day, and its patron saint, Saint Valentine, is shrouded in mystery. But, the day we recognize today is known to contain...

Can you "bear"ly stand it? (Craig Allen photo) Can you "bear"ly stand it? (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...bits of both Christian and Roman tradition.

Oh yeah...I said "funny." (Craig Allen photo Oh yeah...I said "funny." (Craig Allen photo loading...

The giving of flowers, chocolate, and jewelry is part of that tradition.

Mmmmmm....chocolate. (Craig Allen photo) Mmmmmm....chocolate. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

Valentine greetings were popular as far back as the middle ages. Written valentines began to appear after 1400.

Besides the U.S., Valentine's Day is observed in England, Canada, Australia, France, and Mexico.

Amore...en Espanol. (Craig Allen photo) Amore...en Espanol. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

In America and England, by the mid-1700s, it was common for friends and lovers to exchange small gifts and handwritten notes on Valentine's Day.

Esther A. Howland began selling the first mass-produced Valentines in America in the 1840s. Known as the "Mother Of The Valentine," her cards were elaborate. They were made with lace, ribbons, and colorful pictures known as "scrap."

A card...with a "string attached." (Craig Allen photo) A card...with a "string attached." (Craig Allen photo) loading...

By around 1900, printed cards had largely replaced handwritten notes, due to improvements in printing technology.

"Fur People" send the love, too. (Craig Allen photo) "Fur People" send the love, too. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

According to the latest numbers I could find from the "Greeting Card Association," 145 million Valentine's Day cards are sent each year (not including "classroom valentines," which I did not see during my card-hunting excursions this year)...

And, I can't LIVE without coffee. Just sayin' (Craig Allen photo) And, I can't LIVE without coffee. Just sayin' (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...making this the second-largest card-sending day of the year (behind Christmas).

Go BIG, or go home? (Craig Allen photo) Go BIG, or go home? (Craig Allen photo) loading...

Women buy about 80% of all Valentine's Day cards.

Or, get a BIG pizza. (Craig Allen photo) Or, get a BIG pizza. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

A study I came across said (and I won't bore you with all the minutia): if you're not sure whether to get your sweetie a serious or a funny Valentine's Day card...

And, some chips, too. (Craig Allen photo) And, some chips, too. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...you should give a "funny" Valentine card, as it shows that you are "comfortable" in the relationship.

Serious, or funny. Hmmmmmmm........

Really, it's up to you.

Yup. (Craig Allen photo). Yup. (Craig Allen photo). loading...

And, if you haven't gotten a Valentine's Day card for your sweetheart...HURRY.

5 Date Requests You Can Only Get In New Jersey

Rock's Longest-Lasting Marriages A look at rock stars who have been married for over 25 years.