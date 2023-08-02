Police react to Gilgo Beach serial killings’ possible ties to NJ homicides

⭕ NJ is following the accused Gilgo Beach killer case

⭕ At least two women from NJ were buried in the same NY beach area

⭕ Police also looked for possible ties to cold cases in Atlantic City area

Weeks after law enforcement vowed to check whether several unsolved Atlantic City area homicides could be linked to the accused Gilgo Beach killer — police have shared an update.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said there “does not seem to be a connection” between Rex Heuermann, an architect now charged with three counts of murder in New York, and the 2006 Black Horse Pike killings.

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: Townsquare Media Illustration (no endorsement implied) Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: Townsquare Media Illustration (no endorsement implied) loading...

⭕ White Horse Pike killings: 17 years later

On Nov. 20, 2006, four female victims were found in a drainage ditch behind the former Golden Key Motel in Egg Harbor Township.

The women have since been identified as 35-year-old Kim Raffo, 20-year-old Molly Jean Dilts, 42-year-old Barbara Breidor and 23-year-old Tracy Ann Roberts.

Detectives from Reynolds’ office recently met with Suffolk County detectives to compare timelines, dates, methodologies and more — and apparently did not find enough to pursue a possible link to Heuermann.

“There will be no further comment on this case in order to minimize the possibility of controlled information getting out into the public that could ultimately jeopardize the investigation,” Reynolds continued.

The harrowing discovery in Atlantic County has remained an open investigation involving the ACPO and Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township ARCHIVE 2015 (Google Maps) White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township ARCHIVE 2015 (Google Maps) loading...

“At the end of the day, Kim Raffo, Molly Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts were someone’s mother, daughter, sister, and wife,” according to a November 2018 statement by then Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner.

Tyner continued “I shudder to characterize them as four prostitutes whose bodies were found because it’s not about that. Instead, I say these were four women who were found dead in West Atlantic City on Nov. 20, 2006. They will not be forgotten.”

Other local, state and federal partners have also continued to offer support, as needed, over the years.

Read More: Unsolved 2006 murders of Atlantic City women

Anyone with potential information was urged to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or online.

Tips also can be called into Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or submitted online at the Crime Stoppers website.

Gilgo Beach victims found (Suffolk County Police) (Suffolk County Police) loading...

⭕ NJ woman’s disappearance in May 2010 sparks wide search

A missing New Jersey woman in 2010 was what led to the first of nearly a dozen gruesome discoveries on Long Island, collectively known as the Gilgo Beach homicides.

The disappearance of 23-year-old Shannan Gilbert in Suffolk County, NY, prompted an eight-month search that ultimately led to the first set of remains.

Another NJ woman, Valerie Mack, was initially found as “Jane Doe 6” in April 2011 along Ocean Parkway in Suffolk County.

Gilbert, who lived in Jersey City, was eventually found in the same area, several months later.

Mack was identified in 2020 using advanced forensic DNA technology. Her family said that they last saw the 24-year-old in the summer of 2000 in Atlantic County’s Port Republic.

Gilgo Beach killings investigation(Photo by Michael M. SantiagoGetty Images) (Photo by Michael M. SantiagoGetty Images) loading...

⭕ NY accused killer remains in custody as investigation continues

Law enforcement recently carried out a 12-day search of Heuermann's Massapequa Park, home, ripping up his backyard with construction equipment and finding a weapons stockpile in a basement vault, as reported by ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Heuermann, an architect, has remained in Suffolk County jail since his July arrest.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2023 from January through May, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that homes hit the market and sell in two months or less, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties.

Most counties have seen houses go for more than the list price this year, while the rest have been very close to asking — on average.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.