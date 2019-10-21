Giants staying with Daniel Jones at QB

Daniel Jones isn't going anywhere. Despite his struggles in the last three games, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur says he's not considering a quarterback change.

From profootballtalk.com, "No I think Daniel's going to learn from everything that's going on, just like all the other rookies that are playing are going to learn from the things that happen," Shurmer said. "But you have to learn, and you have to win games, I'm well aware of that. Totally aware of that."

In Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Jones was 22/35 for 223 yards, one touchdown, one interception. He also fumbled twice and was sacked eight times. So far this year, Jones has 12 turnovers in 6 games.

If Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is a "quarterback whisperer," then he needs to whisper to his quarterback to hold onto the football. Daniel Jones has become a turnover machine, from his garbage time fumble against the Dallas Cowboys in week one, to his 2 more against the Arizona Cardinals in Sundays 27-21 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The interceptions could come from not only Jones mistakes, but receivers as well. The fumbling is on Jones and Jones alone though. If you're an NFL quarterback, you should be now be able to hold onto the football.

Both Shurmur and Jones agree that it's time to reduce the turnovers.

