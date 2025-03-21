Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Friday:

Lumberton mayor Gina LaPlaca

Members of the public turned out at the Lumberton Town Council meeting Thursday night to demand that Mayor Gina LaPlaca resign or the council should remove her from office.

The outcry comes after LaPlaca was charged with driving drunk with her toddler in the car.

LaPlaca has checked herself into a rehab facility, according to her husband, and was not at last night's meeting.

Only one member of the council publicly agreed that LaPlaca should resign.

Committeeman Terrance Benson said LaPlaca needed to "step down and heal herself," according to NJ.com.

The remaining council members were silent on the issue.

An attorney for the municipality said at the meeting there was nothing the commitee could do to remove the mayor under the law. LaPlacca would have to resign or be the subject of a recall election.



🔶 Pre-rolled cannabis bought

🔶 Samples tested for bacteria

🔶 THC levels questioned

A secret shopper program by cannabis advocates has raised some red flags about safety and testing of marijuana legally sold in New Jersey.

About two dozen pre-rolled cannabis joints purchased at legal dispensaries around the state were taken to certified labs for bacterial level testing.

Of 25 samples, results found levels for any yeast or mold present, as well as total aerobic bacteria.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has an acceptable limit of 100,000 colony-forming units per gram — or CFU/g, for each.

For seven of the samples, those levels were higher than acceptable - in five cases, by three times or more, the Safe Leaf Society reported.

Eight samples were also tested for potency accuracy in THC levels.

In all eight cases, the pre-rolled cannabis tested considerably below the labeled THC level, the same report said.



🔴 New Jersey wants to make electric bills more equitable

🔴 One recommendation follows in California's footsteps

🔴 Republican state senator says it's a recipe for disaster

TRENTON — New Jersey wants to make electric bills more equitable.

On Wednesday, the state Board of Public Utilities accepted a report from the Brattle Group on how to give more assistance to low-income New Jersey households.

Commissioned in 2024, the report comes at a time when state ratepayers are bracing for monthly bills to skyrocket on June 1.

"Nobody wants to see their bills go up. This report is another example of our efforts to manage any rate increases and ensure we are improving our available assistance programs to reach as many ratepayers in need as best we can," BPU President Christine Guhl-Sodovy said.

It made several recommendations, one of which has caught the attention of state lawmakers. While the report has been accepted, its recommendations have not been approved.

However, the BPU could implement any of them at future monthly meetings.

Another option in the report included a sweeping change: charge income-based fixed rates.

That would mean charging ratepayers different amounts per kilowatt hour depending on how much money they make.

Moshe Ehrlich, police investigate a minivan with an infant found inside 3/18/25

🚨 First responders tried reviving the infant

🚨 The child's father turned himself into police

🚨 Additional charges could be coming

LAKEWOOD — The father of an infant who died after being left in a parked minivan on Tuesday turned himself into authorities.

Police found a 4-month-old boy "in distress" around 1:45 p.m. on 5th Street. He was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where he was pronounced dead.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said only that the baby "was left alone in his vehicle for an extended period of time."

Moshe Ehrlich, 35, turned himself into Lakewood police on Thursday. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and is being held at the Ocean County Jail. Billhimer said additional charges could be coming.

Cheryl Okie and her children, entrance to The Wild Iris

🌷Shots were fired inside Cheryl Okie's as she called 911

🌷Family says Cheryl's husband of 7 years shot her to death

🌷Cheryl owned The Wild Iris plant shop in Clinton

The owner of a Hunterdon County rare plant shop was found shot in her Pennsylvania home late Monday night along with her husband.

Pennsylvania State Police said they heard gunshots fired during a 911 call around 10:20 p.m. from a woman who was crying while a man could be heard yelling in the background. Troopers who went to the home pronounced the woman dead from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Monroe County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Cheryl Okie, 35, and the man as Robert Okie, 36.

Officials have not explained the events that led to the shooting or the reason. But her obituary said Robert Okie was her husband of seven years and "inexplicably" shot her "through an irrational violent domestic attack."

