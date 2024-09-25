Get lost! 14 ‘no-no’ rules for NJ corn mazes this fall

Fall has officially fallen! The days are getting shorter. Temperatures are slowly getting cooler. And Halloween is just around the corner. Autumn is a wonderful time of year in New Jersey — time for latte sipping, apple picking, pumpkin carving, and more.

It is also time for New Jerseyans to get lost. In a corn maze!

The Zarrow family, circa October 2023, at one of our favorite fall attractions: Stony Hill Farms in Chester, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The Zarrow family, circa October 2023, at one of our favorite fall attractions: Stony Hill Farms in Chester, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Corn mazes (also cheekily known as "maize mazes" of course) are a fairly modern phenomenon, based on the Renaissance concept of hedge mazes in Europe. The concept of large commercial corn mazes has not been around long — three decades, at the most. But in recent years, they have really exploded in popularity.

There are dozens of farms across the Garden State that grow and mold their bumper corn field into fun shapes, paths, and puzzles for autumn-lovers young and old. Many of these rural estates transform into mini amusement parks, with additional attractions like mini-mazes, hayrides, rides, food, and games. For many farms, these fall festivities now comprise a major part of their annual revenue.

Corn maze season generally runs from around Labor Day to Halloween.

Whether you are a first-time corn maze visitor or a veteran explorer, you will likely see your fair share of 1.) bad behaviors and 2.) big mistakes. Either can unfortunately get in the way of your family's fun.

So let's run through some basic "don'ts" for corn mazes. While many of these rules are common sense, they will hopefully serve as helpful pointers and reminders for your next venture into the corn.

