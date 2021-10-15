Ever since the pandemic, Trunk or Treat events have been all the rage for families.

What is a Trunk or Treat event you may ask? Well, it's basically trick or treating on steroids. Instead of going door to door all across the neighborhood, these events usually take place in a parking lot where folks come together to hand out candy from their cars.

Everyone gets in on the action by dressing up and even decorating their cars. They're a great time for kids and families to get into the Halloween spirit before the 31st even happens, they're usually confined to one spot so it makes things easier for parents to keep an eye on their kids, and they usually take place during the day, so you don't have to worry about losing track of the kiddos.

Some events could even have live entertainment and it makes it easier for kids who live in more rural areas to get in on the trick or treating action. Here's a list of Trunk or Treat events across the state. As always, please check with the event's website for up-to-date information including rain dates and other cancellations.

Mercer County Trunk or Treat events:

94.5 PST's Halloween Drive Boo Drive Thru

Date: Saturday, October 30

Time: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location: Hamilton Honda

Lawrence Township Trunk or Treat

Date: Thursday, October 21

Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location: Lawrence High School parking lot

Middlesex County Trunk or Treat events:

Highland Park Trunk or Treat

Date: Wednesday, October 27

Time: 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location: Highland Park Community Center parking lot

South Amboy Trunk or Treat

Date: Sunday, October 17

Time: 4:30 pm

Location: Allie Clark Sports Complex

South Brunswick Trunk or Treat

Date: Friday, October 29

Time: 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Location: Master Peter's Academy of Martial Arts - Dayton

Spottswood Halloween Spooktacular Trunk or Treat

Date: Saturday, October 30

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: Spottswood High School

Woodbridge Trunk or Treat

Date: Monday, November 1

Time: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location: Siperstein's Paints

Monmouth County Trunk or Treat events:

Aberdeen Trunk or Treat

Date: Saturday, October 23

Time: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Location: The Cambridge Club of Aberdeen

Belmar Halloween Parade & Trunk or Treat

Date: Friday, October 29

Time: 4:30 pm

Location: Pyanoe Plaza

NJ 101.5's Halloween Drive-Boo Drive-Thru with Bill Spadea

Date: Sunday, October 24

Time: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Location: Brock Farms Freehold

Freehold Township Trunk or Treat

Date: Wednesday, October 27

Time: 3:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Location: Michael J. Tighe Park

Howell Trunk or Treat

Date: Tuesday, October 26

Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location: Xscape Theaters Howell 14

Marlboro Trunk or Treat & Halloween Parade

Date: Sunday, October 24

Time: 2:00 pm

Location: Rec Center parking lot

Neptune City Trunk or Treat

Date: Thursday, October 21

Time: 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Location: 2050 6th Avenue

Ocean Grove Trunk or Treat

Date: Sunday, October 31

Time: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Location - Jersey Shore Art Center parking lot

Oceanport Trunk or Treat

Date: Saturday, October 23

Time: 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Location: Oceanport Borough Hall

Wall Township Trunk or Treat

Date: Thursday, October 28

Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location: Municipal Park

Ocean County Trunk or Treat events:

Berkeley Township Drive Thru Trunk or Treat

Date: Saturday, October 23

Time: 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Location: Veteran's Park

Brick Township Trunk or Treat

Date: Friday, October 22

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: Drum Point Sports Complex

Long Beach Island - Surf City Trunk or Treat

Date: Saturday, October 23

Time: 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Location: Surf City Volunteer Fire Company

Manahawkin Trunk or Treat

Date: Saturday, October 30

Time: Noon - 4:00 pm

Location: Main Street Alliance Church

Point Pleasant Trick or Trunk

Date: Tuesday, October 26

Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location: Community Park

