2021 Trunk or Treat events in New Jersey (Opinion)
Ever since the pandemic, Trunk or Treat events have been all the rage for families.
What is a Trunk or Treat event you may ask? Well, it's basically trick or treating on steroids. Instead of going door to door all across the neighborhood, these events usually take place in a parking lot where folks come together to hand out candy from their cars.
Everyone gets in on the action by dressing up and even decorating their cars. They're a great time for kids and families to get into the Halloween spirit before the 31st even happens, they're usually confined to one spot so it makes things easier for parents to keep an eye on their kids, and they usually take place during the day, so you don't have to worry about losing track of the kiddos.
Some events could even have live entertainment and it makes it easier for kids who live in more rural areas to get in on the trick or treating action. Here's a list of Trunk or Treat events across the state. As always, please check with the event's website for up-to-date information including rain dates and other cancellations.
Mercer County Trunk or Treat events:
94.5 PST's Halloween Drive Boo Drive Thru
Date: Saturday, October 30
Time: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location: Hamilton Honda
Lawrence Township Trunk or Treat
Date: Thursday, October 21
Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location: Lawrence High School parking lot
Middlesex County Trunk or Treat events:
Highland Park Trunk or Treat
Date: Wednesday, October 27
Time: 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Location: Highland Park Community Center parking lot
South Amboy Trunk or Treat
Date: Sunday, October 17
Time: 4:30 pm
Location: Allie Clark Sports Complex
South Brunswick Trunk or Treat
Date: Friday, October 29
Time: 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Location: Master Peter's Academy of Martial Arts - Dayton
Spottswood Halloween Spooktacular Trunk or Treat
Date: Saturday, October 30
Time: 6:00 pm
Location: Spottswood High School
Woodbridge Trunk or Treat
Date: Monday, November 1
Time: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location: Siperstein's Paints
Monmouth County Trunk or Treat events:
Aberdeen Trunk or Treat
Date: Saturday, October 23
Time: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Location: The Cambridge Club of Aberdeen
Belmar Halloween Parade & Trunk or Treat
Date: Friday, October 29
Time: 4:30 pm
Location: Pyanoe Plaza
NJ 101.5's Halloween Drive-Boo Drive-Thru with Bill Spadea
Date: Sunday, October 24
Time: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Location: Brock Farms Freehold
Freehold Township Trunk or Treat
Date: Wednesday, October 27
Time: 3:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Location: Michael J. Tighe Park
Howell Trunk or Treat
Date: Tuesday, October 26
Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location: Xscape Theaters Howell 14
Marlboro Trunk or Treat & Halloween Parade
Date: Sunday, October 24
Time: 2:00 pm
Location: Rec Center parking lot
Neptune City Trunk or Treat
Date: Thursday, October 21
Time: 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Location: 2050 6th Avenue
Date: Sunday, October 31
Time: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Location - Jersey Shore Art Center parking lot
Oceanport Trunk or Treat
Date: Saturday, October 23
Time: 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Location: Oceanport Borough Hall
Wall Township Trunk or Treat
Date: Thursday, October 28
Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location: Municipal Park
Ocean County Trunk or Treat events:
Berkeley Township Drive Thru Trunk or Treat
Date: Saturday, October 23
Time: 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Location: Veteran's Park
Brick Township Trunk or Treat
Date: Friday, October 22
Time: 6:00 pm
Location: Drum Point Sports Complex
Long Beach Island - Surf City Trunk or Treat
Date: Saturday, October 23
Time: 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Location: Surf City Volunteer Fire Company
Manahawkin Trunk or Treat
Date: Saturday, October 30
Time: Noon - 4:00 pm
Location: Main Street Alliance Church
Point Pleasant Trick or Trunk
Date: Tuesday, October 26
Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location: Community Park
