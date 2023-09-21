NJ Fall festival chosen as one of top 10 best in the US
Welcome to autumn throughout The Great Garden State. Such a beautiful time of year for weather and outdoor activities.
Speaking of which, the fall season is chuck full of fall events happening all throughout New Jersey. Doesn't matter what part of the state you're from, you're sure to find something going on near you.
A favorite among many involves our haunted hay rides. There's nothing like getting spooked while being carted around on a wagon through a dark and spooky corn maze.
That, of course, is one of the classics. There's just so much more to the season when it comes to activities throughout New Jersey, such as apple picking.
The Garden State also hosts a number of street fairs, block parties, and food festivals. Not to mention, the many Octoberfest-themed events.
So it shouldn't come as any surprise that a New Jersey festival was chosen as one of the best in the country. Check out the top 10 below.
Top 10 Best Fall Festivals in the Country
Best in NJ: Ocean City Fall Block Party
Yup, New Jersey officially has a fall festival that's considered one of the nation's best. The Ocean City Fall Block Party made the list of USA Today's top 10 best fall festivals in the country.
Not only does the festival feature more than 400 vendors, but it also concludes with an evening of spectacular fireworks. The Ocean City Fall Block Party for 2023 is happening on October 7 beginning at 9 A.M. along Asbury Ave.
More details on that, along with even more fall festivals happening throughout The Great Garden State can be found here. And speaking of fall events, don't forget to catch some of our fantastic street fairs.
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.