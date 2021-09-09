This is absolutely the best time of the year to enjoy so many of the outdoor wonders of New Jersey. The crowds are down, the weather is more tolerable, and some stuff is cheaper. New Jersey's counties have some great choices when it comes to parks, and not just picnic tables and a kiddie playground. Some of the parks in our state are stunning.

People who live 'down the shore' can't wait for this time of year when all the crazy crowds are gone, and they can actually enjoy where they live. There are seafood festivals and beer and food festivals in various towns up and down the coast. Scroll down to the September and October pages of this link for a ton of suggestions at the South Jersey Shore points. If you're looking to do something with the kids all you have to do is check out sites like this.

Of course there's always apple picking in our state for people of all ages. Hayrides have become more popular and elaborate if you don't mind hay and cramped flatbeds and too many kids and bumpy rides, there's that.

If you look for stuff to do in the fall in New Jersey, you'll find plenty of options. The weather's nicer and people are itching to get back to some semblance of normal life. So, if you're a "have mask will travel" person or "screw that we're outdoors", there is no shortage of things to do this fall in New Jersey.

