List of haunted hayrides and attractions in New Jersey for 2022

One of the best things about living in New Jersey is getting to experience all four seasons and of course, everyone has a favorite. This time of year is all about the beautiful autumn foliage, apple picking, corn mazes, and PSLs (that’s pumpkin spice lattes for you non-espresso drinkers).

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to sweater weather.

Pumpkin picking is fun and all, but once October hits, 'tis the season for haunts (and candy of course). What better way to celebrate Halloween than to test your scare limit and attend a Haunted House/Hayride!

Check out this list of haunted attractions for the 2021 season around the Garden State.

13th Hour Haunted House

105 West Dewey Ave. Suite 5, Wharton, NJ

13th Hour was ranked NJ’s top haunts three years in a row. They feature 3 haunted houses, eight 60-minute Escape Rooms, and a Haunted Hatchets attraction.

General Admission tickets for all 3 attractions start at $37

Dates: Friday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30; Saturday, Sept. 24; Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October; Thursday, October 20 and October 27; Monday, October 31

Hours vary.

For more info, click HERE.

Brighton Asylum

2 Brighton Ave #20, Passaic, NJ

Brighton Asylum is featuring 3 terrifying attractions this season along with 3 new add-on attractions. They also have an Escape Room, axe throwing, and ghost tours.

General Admission for the Haunted Houses starts at $37.99.

The season starts Saturday, Sept. 24, and is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October; Thursday, October 20 and October 27; Monday, October 31; Saturday, November 5.

Hours vary.

For more info, click HERE.

Night of Terror at Creamy Acres Farm

448 Lincoln Mill Road, Mullica Hill, NJ

Night of Terror was named one of HGTV’s Scariest Haunted Houses.

General Admission tickets start at $40 for 4 haunted attractions

Dates: Every Friday and Saturday in October; Thursday, October 13, October 20, and October 27.

Hours vary.

For more info, click HERE.

Field of Terror

831 Windsor-Perrineville Road, East Windsor

Field of Terror is celebrating its “20 years of fear” with its 5 unique attractions. Experience the Kornfield of Karnage, Haunted Hayride to Terror Town, Timmery Manor, The Karnival, and Creppy Carnival Paintball Ride.

Tickets in to any one attraction start at $20. Package pricing is available.

Dates: Friday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30; Saturday, Sept. 24; Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October including Thursday, October 20 and October 27, and Monday, October 31

Hours vary.

For more info, click HERE.

C. Casola Farms Haunted Attractions

131 Route 79 South, Marlboro, NJ

Four terrifying attractions are coming out of C. Casola Farms this season: Haunted Hayride of Terror, 3D Haunted Barn, The Living Maze, and Marlboro Zombie Breakout which is a paintball ride.

Tickets are NOT sold online, only at the Box Office. The Combo Package for 3 attractions starts at $35.

Dates: Every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 24 through Sept. 29; Every Sunday in October; Monday, October 31

Hours: Starts at 7 p.m.

For more info, click HERE.

Farm of Horrors

1051 County Road 523, Flemington, NJ

Farm of Horrors has a little bit of everything featuring 4 attractions including Hayride of Horror, Trail of Terror, Massacre Maize, and Carnevil of Chaos.

You can experience all 4 attractions starting from $35.

Dates: Saturday, Sept. 24; Friday, Sept. 30; every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.

Hours vary.

For more info, click HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

