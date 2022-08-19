These scary NJ haunted attractions are now hiring for Halloween

New Jersey has some of the best haunted attractions in the country and if you enjoy getting dressed up and scaring people for fun, some of these haunts are looking to hire you.

You might still be in summer mode — but the Halloween season is quickly approaching and while you’re soaking up the sun on the beach, haunts are working night and day to put everything together and to make their show the scariest in the state.

Part of that is hiring talented actors and makeup artists to complete their attraction.

This is the perfect opportunity for you if you are looking for seasonal work and are willing to dress up, dress like a scary clown (that’s the scariest thing at the top of my list), or run around an open field with a chainsaw.

Tom Roberts via Unsplash Tom Roberts via Unsplash loading...

New Jersey is full of haunts and some of the scariest ones are put on right here in the Garden State.

Brighton Asylum was named the scariest haunted attraction in New Jersey. It’s a massive walk-through attraction with live actors and Hollywood-quality special effects.

Their trailer alone will give you goosebumps.

Auditions and the hiring process for these haunts are taking place right now and some of them are not only looking for actors, but the people who make it all happen: makeup artists.

Some are also looking to fill other positions like ticket takers and security.

It’s the perfect job if you’re looking for something temporary.

If you’re an actor and you think you have what it takes to spook and scare people, check out these haunts in New Jersey that are hiring right now for the 2022 season:

Scare Farm

120 S Branch Rd, Hillsborough Township, NJ

Click HERE to apply.

Brighton Asylum

2 Brighton Ave #20, Passaic, NJ

Click HERE to apply.

13th Hour

105 W Dewey Ave Suit 5, Wharton, NJ

Click HERE to apply.

Bloodshed Farms Haunted Drive-Thru

2919 US-206, Columbus, NJ

Click HERE to apply.

Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest

1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ

Click HERE to apply.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.