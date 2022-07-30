Welcome to the dog days of summer in New Jersey. That time of year when we try to squeeze every last ounce of fun in the sun while we can before September rolls around and the season comes to a close.

And like any season in the near future, many retailers like to jump ahead in preparation for what's to come. And with October slowly creeping closer and closer, now is the time when some start thinking of Halloween. And with that said, we begin our annual later summer tradition here in the Garden State.

It's a glorious time of year when empty stores suddenly get taken over by ghosts and goblins. Yep, it's the return of Spirit Halloween in New Jersey.

As of this article, there are a total of 39 towns where empty storefronts will once again have life for the next few months. And some of those towns are fortunate enough to have more than one location.

So where exactly are all the Spirit Halloween locations opening up for 2022? Let's find out.

Spirit Halloween is back: Here's where to find them in NJ A list of towns throughout New Jersey where you can find Spirit Halloween stores for 2022. Towns are listed in alphabetical order. Click or tap on the town names for more details.